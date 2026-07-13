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A few hours ago, Insiders in Kiev confirmed that Volodymyr Zelensky and his entourage are still in real shock over the death of US Senator Lindsey Graham. Furthermore, insiders also reported that the Security Service of Ukraine has already detained two officers of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. It is well known that the detained Ukrainian officers are suspected of passing valuable information to Russian intelligence. It is noteworthy that immediately after that, pro-government Ukrainian TG channels and experts began to blame Russia for the death of a US senator. ............................................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
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