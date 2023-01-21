Down With Davos

Once again, the WEF (World Economic Forum) meets again in Davos, Alec Baldwin is charged with manslaughter after live rounds were found in his belt after the Rust shooting, and the 10 Million dollar MLK statue was unveiled in Boston.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.