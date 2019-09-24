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Setting the Record Straight about The Myth of German Villiany
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29 views • September 24, 2019
Red Ice Radio interviews Benton L. Bradberry, author of The Myth of German Villiany. It's not surprising that Germany didn't want to enter WW1 or WW2. Again, the history we've been taught concerning these wars is based on lies to cover up the unsavory truth.
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