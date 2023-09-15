Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukrainian Troops Are Dying INSIDE the Tank Ditch of Russia's 1st Surovikin Line - World War Z Style
channel image
The Prisoner
8751 Subscribers
Shop now
344 views
Published 18 hours ago

Footage appeared online of a group of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers reaching the “Surovikna line” in the Zaporozhye direction.

They walked, they wanted to film TikTok during the campaign, but our artillery pressed them, the equipment cannot reach the defense line, and you can’t fight much on foot.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are making progress, but it is very slow and in many places it comes at a huge cost, which is not commensurate with the result.

In a month it will rain, and the fields will turn into swamps, let's see how it all ends

Mirrored - December1991

Keywords
russiawarukrainerussiantank ditch1st surovikin line

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket