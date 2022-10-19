CROSSTALK Chinese agents design 80% KILL RATE COVID, Kanye exposes CLINTONS

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Cross Talk News
October 18, 2022
Today on CrossTalk News, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke discuss the ongoing Kanye West debacle where Kanye has said that the Clintons had told the Kardashians to promote the vaccine. In addition, they discuss the new variant of Covid that was just created in a Boston university lab that has roots in China and of all places, Port Saint Lucie, Florida?
All this and more in today's, CrossTalk News...
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