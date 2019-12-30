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Mexico Gasoline Fire
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8 views • December 30, 2019
On 18 January 2019 a pipeline transporting gasoline exploded in the town of Tlahuelilpan, in the Mexican state of Hidalgo. The blast killed at least 137 people and injured dozens more. Mexican authorities blamed fuel thieves.
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