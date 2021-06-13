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YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBERED. THEY HAVE PATENTED THE HUMAN FORM OF MAD COW DISEASE
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1555 views • June 13, 2021
And they are injecting what will cause the human form of mad cow disease into people. It is a slow burn fuse but there will be a mass explosion. Mad cow disease is the common name for a disease affecting cattle that slowly destroys the brain and spinal cord. The human form, called variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD), is a rare and fatal degenerative disorder that destroys the brain and spinal cord over time.
https://www.flemingmethod.com/
Live streamed from Dallas, TX on 5 June 2021
Source: Nightbreed
https://www.flemingmethod.com/
Live streamed from Dallas, TX on 5 June 2021
Source: Nightbreed
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