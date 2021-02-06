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It's Time to TEAR THE ROOF OFF Your Gospel! Part 2
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30 views • February 06, 2021
This is a continuation of our study of how the most outstanding Apostle of Jesus Christ conducted "ministry". Paul was the unexpected leading man chosen to translate Jesus' message to the Gentiles. In the process he disrupted the unseen spiritual forces around the Roman world in his tireless quest to obey the Lord at all costs. His "ownership approach" to delivering the Gospel, as seen throughout his New Testament writings, teaches us how to release that same kingdom power in this pivotal season we find ourselves living in today.
Scriptures: 2 Corinthians 12:10-21; 2 Corinthians 3-4; Acts 13
Scriptures: 2 Corinthians 12:10-21; 2 Corinthians 3-4; Acts 13
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