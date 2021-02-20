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RUSSIAN HACKING IN 3 MINUTES
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101 views • February 20, 2021
Many Democrats believe that Russian hackers targeted the Democratic National Committee and John Podesta, providing private information about Hillary Clinton to Wikileaks which ultimately swung the U.S. Presidential election to Donald Trump. If we accept this theory as true, Stefan Molyneux puts it into the proper perspective and highlights it's outright absurdity.
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Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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