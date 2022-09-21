The Pandemic is Over | Remdesivir is a Chemical Weapon of Mass Destruction

Sam and Thomas discuss the Death of the Queen of England, Big Tech social media censorship case going to the Supreme Court, how Remdesivir is a Chemical Weapon of Mass Destruction, New York City fires almost 2000 teachers and other education professionals for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine, a new study shows after 20 weeks vaccine effectiveness for children 5-11 turns negative making vaccinated children more likely to catch the virus than unvaccinated children, Robert Redfield form CDC director says Dr. Fauci ‘Clearly Misled Congress” Over COVID-19 Origins, China COVID-19 public health policies are still injuring and killing people, In the Pfizer trial data Number Needed to Vaccinate 1/7230 Rate of SAEs requiring hospitalization 1/5405 For every 1 person that was kept from severe COVID requiring hospitalization, 1.3 were hospitalized from a vaccine injury, Republicans finally on the offense by shipping illegal aliens to Martha’s Vineyard, Collapse of California, Gavin Newsom challenges Ron DeSantis to a debate and much more…

