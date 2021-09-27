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AUSTRALIA IS FALLING TO THE COMMUNIST NEW WORLD ORDER, BECAUSE THEY WERE DISARMED FIRST - WAKE UP AMERICA [2021-09-26] (VIDEO)
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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AUSTRALIA IS FALLING TO THE COMMUNIST NEW WORLD ORDER, BECAUSE THEY WERE DISARMED FIRST - WAKE UP AMERICA [2021-09-26] (VIDEO)

⁣SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
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"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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globalistsnew world orderilluminaticommunistsplandemic
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy