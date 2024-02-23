Create New Account
The Bidens Threw Out the Chinese Bribe Diamond. Per James Biden. | Jesse Watters
Jesse Watters | The same prosecutor who got busted for cooking up Hunter’s sweetheart plea deal arrested the FBI informant who reported that Joe and Hunter Biden took bribes from Ukraine.


Then that prosecutor accused the informant of talking to people close to Russian intelligence, though I thought that’s why the FBI paid him? Even Democrats agreed this informant was credible, but maybe he was too credible because now it looks like he might be a strawman to discredit Biden’s impeachment.


This time, instead of making up hoaxes to get Trump impeached, they’re making them up to stop Biden from getting impeached.


https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1760835889679245351?s=20


@JesseBWatters


