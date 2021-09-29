The War on Us Robert F. Kennedy Jr, The Pandemic and the Road to Totalitarianism

Ron Paul Institute - The War on Us, Speaker Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The Pandemic and the Road to Totalitarianism. In Part 7 of Ron Paul's conference in Washington, D.C. Robert Kennedy, Jr. gives a powerful analysis of the present global situation and the importance of Freedom and the United States Constitution.

An excerpt from Mr. Kennedy's speech that day:

"You know my father told me when I was a little kid, he read the diary of Anne Franke to me and my siblings and he said 'You know people kept saying at that point in history a lot of people were talking about the Nazis and how the German people, how this could happen to them.' My father said 'You know this is not anything to do with Germans, we all have this disease. They can do this in any of us.' And he said 'You kids need to ask yourself, if this ever happened in the United States, would you be the people that hid Anne Franke or would you be the people that turned her in?' And you guys all answered that question, you're the ones that would have hidden Anne Franke and you need to be proud of that. You kept your values and your critical thinking when you were under terrible, ferocious assault. And what I will pledge to you is that I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with all of you ... and fight this battle, the second American Revolution and I can tell you right now, I do not know whether we're going to win or lose. And I can tell you the only thing I can control is a little piece of real estate inside my own shoes and I can tell you that whatever happens that I will go down fighting and I will die with my boots on."