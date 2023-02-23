Dr. Steven Greer: Mystery Behind UFO/UAPs, Alien Phenomenon & the Secret Government

New Release Feb 20, 2023! VIGILANCE ELITE - Shawn Ryan Show interviews Dr. Steven Greer:

Mystery Behind UFO / UAPs, Alien Phenomenon, and The Secret Government | SRS

#048

478,153 views Feb 20, 2023 Shawn Ryan Show

Steven M. Greer, MD, a retired emergency room Physician turned to a life of research of UFO/UAP Phenomenons, is the Founder of The Disclosure Project, The Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence (CSETI), The Orion Project, Sirius Technology Advanced Research, LLC and is considered one of the world’s foremost authorities on all things UFO / UAP.

In this episode, Dr. Greer lays out exactly how nearly a century of information and discovery of Extraterrestrial life and technology have been hidden from the public and shrouded under a veil of dark money and secrecy. Greer explains the inner-workings of a global government that goes beyond the world's most elite intelligence agencies and infiltrated the circles of pop culture icons like Marilyn Monroe and JFK.

Whistleblowers: please write to: [email protected]

