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The Lost City of Atlantis - Hidden in Plain Sight? PART 2 - Lost Ancient Civilizations
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100 views • January 29, 2021
Make no mistake, the Richat Structure matches far more aspects of the description of the lost city of Atlantis than any other proposed site from around the world, including the most significant and precise details described by Plato. The Eye of the Sahara is the most likely location for Atlantis, and should be excavated immediately.
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Source : Bright Insight https://youtu.be/lyV8TUlV3Ds
Help support me in my effort to expose truth, on my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/BrightInsight
My channel discusses many different topics including Lost Ancient Human Civilizations, Intuition, Spirituality, Corruption, and various current events.
Thank you for your support!
Source : Bright Insight https://youtu.be/lyV8TUlV3Ds
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