The host was very shocked when he heard that Miles Guo was told back in 2014 by the CCP that the next FBI director will be their guy to help them take down Miles
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 21 hours ago |
0524 Ava on Live From America with Jeremy Herrell

The host was very shocked when he heard that Miles Guo was told back in 2014 by the CCP that the next FBI director will be their guy to help them take down Miles.

主持人非常震驚地聽到郭文貴在2014年就被中共告知，下一任FBI局長將是他們的人來幫助他們拿下他。

