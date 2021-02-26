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FEDERAL RESERVE IS DOWN 2-24-2021
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153 views • February 26, 2021
FEDERAL RESERVE CRASH
Federal Reserve Outage...
The reason for the outage in the Federal Reserve today is due to the difficulty in understanding how to maintain the process when the operating system is changing to a new paradigm.
Many Trillions of dollars were backed up as the payment by wire system collapsed.
After just over 1 hour the system came back.
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/02/24/business/federal-reserve-outage-fedwire/index.html
Federal Reserve Outage...
The reason for the outage in the Federal Reserve today is due to the difficulty in understanding how to maintain the process when the operating system is changing to a new paradigm.
Many Trillions of dollars were backed up as the payment by wire system collapsed.
After just over 1 hour the system came back.
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/02/24/business/federal-reserve-outage-fedwire/index.html
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