Yah's Misfits 5-3-2025

This weeks Torah Study will be on Exodus 8 & 9. The second half of the discussion will be on Messiah in the Book of 1Enoch. Is Enoch the origin of the Book of Revelation? Remember, this book was written before the Great Flood of Noah. Also is 1Enoch the origin of the Book of Living, which no one is capable of opening except Messiah Yahusha?