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All Evidence Points Towards False Flag In Syria - April 2018 Buildup to WW3
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8 views • December 28, 2019
Alex Jones: All Evidence Points Towards False Flag In Syria
2018/04/08
Chemical attack meant to keep US in Syria just as Trump announces withdrawal
This is not the first time a conveniently-timed chemical attack has threatened to bring the US into war in Syria.
https://www.infowars.com/alex-jones-all-evidence-points-towards-false-flag-in-syria/
2018/04/08
Chemical attack meant to keep US in Syria just as Trump announces withdrawal
This is not the first time a conveniently-timed chemical attack has threatened to bring the US into war in Syria.
https://www.infowars.com/alex-jones-all-evidence-points-towards-false-flag-in-syria/
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