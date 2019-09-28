5G Apocalypse London Jacques H Bauer

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Weapons Expert & frontline campaigner Mark Steele was joined by leading Swiss Biohazard Research Scientist Jacques Bauer, Barrister & ITNJ Associate Justice Dr Chris Cleverly, Chief Sylvestre Gnakale of the Ivory Coast & UK Police & Crimes Commissioner Anthony Stansfeld.