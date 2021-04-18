Radical Truth #10 - Lights Out: When Islam Rules America

Islamization is taking place in four major areas of society: Education, Immigration, Government, and Churches. It's already happened in other countries, and America is currently following in their footsteps. Let’s talk about that, and most importantly, the ULTIMATE SOLUTION to the Islamization of America.

Here is the book mentioned in this episode:

"An American Woman Living in Egypt: Life During an Islamic Takeover" https://amzn.to/38J9s5E

FULL presentation of "Lights Out: When islam Rules America": https://www.bitchute.com/video/mYh8hN2e6lj4/

Two-Hour radio interview about "Lights Out" with lots of commentary: https://www.bitchute.com/video/vEmuVLJteWKq/

Website: https://www.radicaltruth.net

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