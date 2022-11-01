Evidence Suggests the COVID Shots Are Responsible for Soaring RSV Cases

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https://gnews.org/articles/501232
Summary：10/29/2022 According to data released by the FDA, the COVID vaccines have led to a spike in respiratory syncytial virus infections in children. Many schools have absentee rates of up to nearly 50% for school-age children. Due to a lack of research studies, it is unclear how many of the children who were absent due to the disease were vaccinated with COVID vaccines.