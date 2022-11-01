Evidence Suggests the COVID Shots Are Responsible for Soaring RSV Cases

https://gnews.org/articles/501232
Summary：10/29/2022 According to data released by the FDA, the COVID vaccines have led to a spike in respiratory syncytial virus infections in children. Many schools have absentee rates of up to nearly 50% for school-age children. Due to a lack of research studies, it is unclear how many of the children who were absent due to the disease were vaccinated with COVID vaccines.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.