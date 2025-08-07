US auctions 'crown jewel' $325M Russian superyacht it PIRATED from Russia

US auctions 'crown jewel' $325M superyacht it PIRATED from Russia

'Irreparable damage to US' as investors pull out for ending principle of 'inviolability of private & state property' — Putin's spox Peskov speaking earlier

'Purchasers will be exposed to years of costly litigation' by Amadea's real owner Khudainatov — Washington Times/IFPNews reports. Peskov's quote references earlier US 'seizures'. Amadea footage from Fraser Yachts