The chariots of Jesus Christ will return (only) for his righteous remnant at the time of harvest

(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/how-ufo-reports-change-with-technology-times-180968011/ How UFO Reports Change With the Technology of the Times; Fears of Zeppelins, rockets and drones have replaced the “celestial wonders” of ancient times; Smithsonian Magazine; Smithsonian Institution; Published by Greg Eghigian, Zócalo Public Square; Date published: February 1, 2018; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.
Source 2: https://www.biblehub.com/
Published by Bible Hub; King James Version; Old and new testament scriptures; Genesis; Exodus; Deuteronomy; 2 Kings; 1 Chronicles; Psalms; Isaiah; Jeremiah; Nahum; Habbakuk, Zechariah; Matthew; Mark; Revelation; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.
Source 3: https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/h7393/niv/wlc/5-1/
Lexicon :: Strong's H7393 — reḵeḇ רֶכֶב; Published by Blue Letter Bible is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.
Source 4: Brown-Driver-Briggs Hebrew and English Lexicon, Unabridged, Electronic Database. Copyright © 2002, 2003, 2006 Published by Biblesoft, Inc. All rights reserved. Used by permission. BibleSoft.com
Source 5: https://www.blueletterbible.org/lexicon/h7392/mgnt/wlc/0-1/
Lexicon :: Strong's H7392 — rāḵaḇ רָכַב; Published by Blue Letter Bible is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.
Source 6: https://www.unrv.com/culture/chariot-races.php
ROMAN CHARIOT RACES; UNRV Roman History; Published by UNRV.com. All rights reserved.; Date published: unknown; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.
Source 7: https://www.montgomerynews.com/entertainment/film-local-ufologist-shares-travis-doc-on-alien-abduction/article_1db7b983-634c-5aca-b504-e8eb9d1514c8.html
FILM: Local UFOlogist shares ‘Travis’ doc on alien abduction; By Brian Bingaman [email protected] @brianbingaman on Twitter; Published by Montgomery Media; MediaNews Group, Inc.; Date published: October 23, 2017; Date last updated: March 18, 2021; Date of website access: August 2, 2021..
Source 8: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cherub
Cherub; Published by Wikipedia The Free Encyclopedia; Page last updated: July 12, 2021; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.
Source 9: https://afkimel.wordpress.com/2019/06...
Wheels Within Wheels: The First Vision of Ezekiel; Eclectic Orthodoxy; Blog at WordPress.com; Posted by Father Aidan Kimel; Date posted: June 11, 2019; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.
Source 10: https://youtu.be/qiRq9jlaQOg
FOOTLOCKER APOCALYPSE AD (signsofthycoming.com); Published by Soulger4the king; YouTube; Date published: November 22, 2019; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.
Source 11: https://youtu.be/tQM7FXmevks
This Is the End (2013) — The Rapture Scene (1/10); Published by Movieclips; YouTube; Date published: March 4, 2021; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.
Source 12: https://youtu.be/dzE7jA5f2Hw
THE DAY OF THE LORD — every verse; Published by Angel White; YouTube; Date published: January 9, 2021; Date of website access: August 2, 2021.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.