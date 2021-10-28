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NEBULIZED HYDROGEN PEROXIDE — A SIMPLE REMEDY FOR ALL VIRAL INFECTIONS INCLUDING COVID-19
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719 views • October 28, 2021
The biggest lie is that you are told - There is no cure for the common cold or flu and even asthma or COPD
First part of the video you will see nebulized peroxide at work with one of our viewers using this, you can see her coughing up that's the dead viruses she coughing out
Nebulized hydrogen peroxide “cures against ALL respiratory infections like the common colds/flu, sore throat, pneumonia, bronchitis, chest infections”.
No ones needs to suffer from these diseases ever again!
Hydrogen peroxide will kill the viruses and bacteria that cause the disease and will clear your airways
Nebulized hydrogen peroxide treats all breathing issues like asthma, COPD better than any inhaled steroids, nasal sprays
No need to buy over the counter snake oil ever again, No need to take flu shots or vaccines ever again,
Pharmaceutical's only clear your airways BUT DO NOT KILL THE VIRUSES & BACTERIA that is the root cause, so they build up again and you continuously buy more drugs its a never ending cycle, nebulizing hydrogen peroxide stops the cycle without any side affects and is non addictive!
First part of the video you will see nebulized peroxide at work with one of our viewers using this, you can see her coughing up that's the dead viruses she coughing out
Nebulized hydrogen peroxide “cures against ALL respiratory infections like the common colds/flu, sore throat, pneumonia, bronchitis, chest infections”.
No ones needs to suffer from these diseases ever again!
Hydrogen peroxide will kill the viruses and bacteria that cause the disease and will clear your airways
Nebulized hydrogen peroxide treats all breathing issues like asthma, COPD better than any inhaled steroids, nasal sprays
No need to buy over the counter snake oil ever again, No need to take flu shots or vaccines ever again,
Pharmaceutical's only clear your airways BUT DO NOT KILL THE VIRUSES & BACTERIA that is the root cause, so they build up again and you continuously buy more drugs its a never ending cycle, nebulizing hydrogen peroxide stops the cycle without any side affects and is non addictive!
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