Glenn Humanity will END when Americans NO LONGER CARE

Glenn Beck





May 10, 2023





We all know we’re living in a time of crisis, and we haven’t seen anything like this since the Civil War. But this time it’s not north versus south. Its neighbor versus neighbor. And to make it all worse, Glenn explains, our government has CONDONED this nation’s breakdown. That’s why, Glenn says, his fear isn’t about America being destroyed by Russia or nuclear bombs. His fear is our civilization and its lack of concern for our freedoms: ‘America needs more guts…the guts to stand up, to say the things that you mean, and to mean the things that you say.’





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZw-3g0yRdg