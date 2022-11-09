Swimmers Ear - Natural Treatment

Please consider donating to help keep this site availabe as one of the largest free online collections of science based information on natural and alternative health.
0:00 Introduction
0:18 Swimmer’s Ear Causes & Natural Remedies
3:19 Moisture & Bacteria
5:27 Infectious?
6:41 Dry & Heat
7:19 Use a wax substitute
8:03 Wear earplugs when you swim
8:19 Apply helpful oils or drops
9:06 Rubbing alcohol and vinegar
9:36 Foods that Make Ear Infections Worse
9:54 Packaged, processed foods
10:12 Conventional dairy products
10:29 Added sugar
10:34 Foods that Help Prevent Infections
11:01 High-antioxidant foods
11:18 Herbs & Spices
11:31 Omega 3
11:49 Supplements to Help Reduce Infections
12:16 When to Visit a Doctor
11:36 Conclusion
14:32 Consultation & More Info
