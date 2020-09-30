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Trump-Biden: This could get ugly | Greg Kelly
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8 views • September 30, 2020
'Something ugly could happen' - Greg Kelly dives into Trump and Biden's past debate performances from 2012, 2016 and more to predict how the two will clash on stage for debate number one. - via Greg Kelly Reports on Newsmax TV
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