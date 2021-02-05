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Why the Nation State is a cornerstone of Western Civilisation (and must be maintained!)
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62 views • February 05, 2021
https://www.nielsenreport.org ✅ Why the Nation State is a cornerstone of Western Civilisation (and must be maintained!)
Definitions
Nation: A people that share the same fundamental characteristics, such as language, religion and history.
Imperial state: Seeks to place many different nations under one single 'rule of law', ideology, ruler or dynasty.
National state: Allows for one single nation to govern itself independently and in without interference from outside.
Content of this video:
1. (The) Greek independent states (800BC - 146BC)
2. The Free Italian City States (9th - 15th centuries BC) (Rennaissance)
3. The Peace of Westphalia, 1648 and after…
4. The Atlantic Charter, 1941
Paul Nielsen
Website: https://www.nielsenreport.org/
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/PaulNielsen
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pltbqxct9rdy/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/paulnielsen
Donate: https://streamlabs.com/paulnielsen1
Definitions
Nation: A people that share the same fundamental characteristics, such as language, religion and history.
Imperial state: Seeks to place many different nations under one single 'rule of law', ideology, ruler or dynasty.
National state: Allows for one single nation to govern itself independently and in without interference from outside.
Content of this video:
1. (The) Greek independent states (800BC - 146BC)
2. The Free Italian City States (9th - 15th centuries BC) (Rennaissance)
3. The Peace of Westphalia, 1648 and after…
4. The Atlantic Charter, 1941
Paul Nielsen
Website: https://www.nielsenreport.org/
Minds Profile: https://www.minds.com/PaulNielsen
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pltbqxct9rdy/
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/paulnielsen
Donate: https://streamlabs.com/paulnielsen1
Keywords
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