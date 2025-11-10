I tested a "spiritual technology" on my genes...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David R. Hawkins’s "Power vs. Force" is one of those books that makes you pause, tilt your head, and think: Did I just stumble across a secret manual for decoding reality? Or is this spiritual snake oil with footnotes?
Hawkins claims to have discovered a way to objectively distinguish truth from falsehood using nothing more than the body’s response to statements. The tool is Applied Kinesiology, a technique where a subject’s muscle strength is tested while holding a thought, statement, or stimulus in mind. If the statement is true, the muscle “goes strong.” If it is false, the muscle “goes weak.”
I conceived of an N of 1 experiment to test the bold claim that Applied Kinesiology makes: Since I have my whole genome sequenced, I can muscle test specific statements about my DNA and then check them against the raw report. If my body can consistently verify the truth or falsity of genetic facts, I can verify by checking my own genes, which would be a powerful confirmation of Hawkins’s central claim. The results were surprising...
1:25 Applied Kinesiology "Truth-Testing"
4:01 The Essential Message
5:53 The Testing Technique
9:27 The Map of Consciousness
15:23 Philosophical takeaways
20:38 Hawkins’s Biases
24:12 Dense Language, Big Ideas
27:07 Music vs Growth Mindset
30:09 My Truth-Testing Experiments
39:13 Skepticism is Well-Warranted
