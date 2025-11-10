I tested a "spiritual technology" on my genes...

David R. Hawkins’s "Power vs. Force" is one of those books that makes you pause, tilt your head, and think: Did I just stumble across a secret manual for decoding reality? Or is this spiritual snake oil with footnotes?

Hawkins claims to have discovered a way to objectively distinguish truth from falsehood using nothing more than the body’s response to statements. The tool is Applied Kinesiology, a technique where a subject’s muscle strength is tested while holding a thought, statement, or stimulus in mind. If the statement is true, the muscle “goes strong.” If it is false, the muscle “goes weak.”

I conceived of an N of 1 experiment to test the bold claim that Applied Kinesiology makes: Since I have my whole genome sequenced, I can muscle test specific statements about my DNA and then check them against the raw report. If my body can consistently verify the truth or falsity of genetic facts, I can verify by checking my own genes, which would be a powerful confirmation of Hawkins’s central claim. The results were surprising...





1:25 Applied Kinesiology "Truth-Testing"

4:01 The Essential Message

5:53 The Testing Technique

9:27 The Map of Consciousness

15:23 Philosophical takeaways

20:38 Hawkins’s Biases

24:12 Dense Language, Big Ideas

27:07 Music vs Growth Mindset

30:09 My Truth-Testing Experiments

39:13 Skepticism is Well-Warranted





