Sound of Freedom Blows Up Box Office!
Special Report: The biggest news of the week by far is the box office smash by the movie Sound of Freedom! If you haven't seen it, you have got to go and if you have, please go again and take a friend! We will bring in exit interviews and go behind the scenes to see how the film is affecting millions around the world! You won't want to miss this episode! And go grab a great group of friends! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/sound-of-freedom-blows-up-box-office/

