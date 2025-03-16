BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 3/16/2025
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
36 views • 1 month ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


This week: We're going to talk about astrotheology and its relation to the Bible. Then, how Elon's Teslabot is breaking humanity. We'll go behind the scenes of Biden's fake Oval Office setup in the Headlines. In Strange Things, the elites are allegedly serving mermaid at dinner parties. Democrats used to be in support of DOGE. I'll show you the receipts. And when all is said and done fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


Doctor removes parasitic assessment from patients' files https://x.com/parasitedetox/status/1900083066757955647


Greg Reese - Astrotheology in the King James Bible

https://x.com/gregreese/status/1899963469744554133


Major Store Closings - AI will affect 40 million jobs in the next 12 months.

https://x.com/Maveapproach/status/1899555681784713560


Inflation falls by *half* in Trump's first CPI report

https://x.com/profstonge/status/1900524815137849820


Strangeology - What is going on with these alleged Mermaid dinner parties?

https://x.com/strangeologist/status/1899906111274123292


The COVID “vaccines” damage the brain and DEVASTATE mental health, as confirmed by a recent wave of eye-opening studies.

https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1876387160963596761


Thy Name in Vain: How Online Extremists Hijacked ‘Christ is King’

https://networkcontagion.us/reports/3-13-25-thy-name-in-vain-how-online-extremists-hijacked-christ-is-king/


How The Tesla Bot Will Break Reality | The Tesla Space

https://youtu.be/yGD3I5thTS8?si=NBBCGafGj-WxmTRA

Keywords
trumpcomedyvaccineisraelmusicwarnwoconspiracyteslanetanyahuelon muskgazaanon
