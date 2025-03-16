This Saint News 3/16/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This week: We're going to talk about astrotheology and its relation to the Bible. Then, how Elon's Teslabot is breaking humanity. We'll go behind the scenes of Biden's fake Oval Office setup in the Headlines. In Strange Things, the elites are allegedly serving mermaid at dinner parties. Democrats used to be in support of DOGE. I'll show you the receipts. And when all is said and done fam, we'll end up with the Fun Stuff.
Doctor removes parasitic assessment from patients' files https://x.com/parasitedetox/status/1900083066757955647
Greg Reese - Astrotheology in the King James Bible
https://x.com/gregreese/status/1899963469744554133
Major Store Closings - AI will affect 40 million jobs in the next 12 months.
https://x.com/Maveapproach/status/1899555681784713560
Inflation falls by *half* in Trump's first CPI report
https://x.com/profstonge/status/1900524815137849820
Strangeology - What is going on with these alleged Mermaid dinner parties?
https://x.com/strangeologist/status/1899906111274123292
The COVID “vaccines” damage the brain and DEVASTATE mental health, as confirmed by a recent wave of eye-opening studies.
https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1876387160963596761
Thy Name in Vain: How Online Extremists Hijacked ‘Christ is King’
https://networkcontagion.us/reports/3-13-25-thy-name-in-vain-how-online-extremists-hijacked-christ-is-king/
How The Tesla Bot Will Break Reality | The Tesla Space