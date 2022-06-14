Donetsk - a Direct Hit in the Maternity Hospital yesterday Monday during the 10 Hour Long Bombardment of the city by the Ukrainian Army. 061422

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Donetsk: a direct hit in the maternity hospital yesterday Monday during the 10 hour long bombardment of the city by the Ukrainian Army.
◾️Courageous and resilient Donetsk women wait out the shelling of their maternity hospital in the shelter of the Vishnevsky hospital.
◾️There is nothing and no one in this building that would be connected with the war. Only peaceful women and children.
◾️Dmitry Astrakhan records direct hits on the Donetsk Republican Center for the Protection of Motherhood and Childhood.