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We the People Convention News & Opinion 2-5-22
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0 view • February 05, 2022
This Week’s Topics:
Political Prisoner Hunger Strike 3:00
Protest at DC Prison February 23rd 5:30
Trump Defends Pardon Comments 9:00
Pelosi Hiding Jan 6th Evidence 11:30
2022 Patriot Priority List 16:00
Tom Z interviews Von Spakovsky 17:30
Election Integrity Plans for this week 48:00
True the Vote Movie 2000 Mules 53:00
Canadian Truckers are the Majority 61:00
State will try to crush the Rebellion 70:00
Tom Z Called for US Strike in 2020 76:00
Natural Immunity better than Vax 85:00
Conflicting Jobs Reports 87:00
LOCKDOWNS DID NOT WORK 91:00
Majorities want Biden Impeached 93:00
Republicans aiding Biden on Ukraine 95:00
Political Prisoner Hunger Strike 3:00
Protest at DC Prison February 23rd 5:30
Trump Defends Pardon Comments 9:00
Pelosi Hiding Jan 6th Evidence 11:30
2022 Patriot Priority List 16:00
Tom Z interviews Von Spakovsky 17:30
Election Integrity Plans for this week 48:00
True the Vote Movie 2000 Mules 53:00
Canadian Truckers are the Majority 61:00
State will try to crush the Rebellion 70:00
Tom Z Called for US Strike in 2020 76:00
Natural Immunity better than Vax 85:00
Conflicting Jobs Reports 87:00
LOCKDOWNS DID NOT WORK 91:00
Majorities want Biden Impeached 93:00
Republicans aiding Biden on Ukraine 95:00
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