BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1007 THE HARD ROAD





BIBLE: 1 Corinthians 9:24-27 in training submits himself to strict discipline.





SYNOPSIS: Today’s lesson is going to be about do you go along with the crowd or do you choose your own path? When you run a race you must be trained properly. You must be disciplined to achieve success. If you are not disciplined you will not finish the race. If you do not stay focused you will wonder off the road. This will cause major problems for you. One last thing, did you know that there are between 40,000 and 45,000 Christian denominations worldwide?





BIBLE VERSES FOR THIS LESSON: 1 Corinthians 9:24-27 in training submits himself to strict discipline. Romans 14:1-8 question: does YEHOVAH care about you opinion? Mattiyahu (Mat) 27:26-35 not a pretty picture. Mattiyahu (Mat) 10:34-39 do I really have to? Mattiyahu (Mat) 28:18-20 pick it up and fulfilled the prophecies. Mattiyahu 7:13-14 the hard road has a narrow gate. D’varim (Deut) 4:6-9 write them where.





IT IS NOT ABOUT THE LAW IT IS ABOUT HIS LOVE FOR US. FOR GOD SO LOVED THE WORLD HE GAVE HIS WORD