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HOLLYWOOD UNMASKED
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210 views • January 30, 2022
See for yourself the evidence that there is an ‘antichrist agenda’ dominating the mindset of those who run the Hollywood media machine.
This video will explore the dark recesses of the entertainment industry and pull back the curtain on the most powerful mind-shaping institution in the world. In their own words, learn how the Hollywood elite are intentionally subverting traditional values in order to erect their own frightening platform for spiritual and social reform.
Source: The Christian Video Vault.
This video will explore the dark recesses of the entertainment industry and pull back the curtain on the most powerful mind-shaping institution in the world. In their own words, learn how the Hollywood elite are intentionally subverting traditional values in order to erect their own frightening platform for spiritual and social reform.
Source: The Christian Video Vault.
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