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UNRAVELING THE FAKE HEALTH FACADE, SUGAR PSYOP, REAL OBESITY SOURCE - DR. GLIDDEN
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525 views • December 27, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio



Start your Journey towards better Health: https://ControlYourHealth.care

Dr. Peter Glidden rejoins the program to continue to break down the brainwashing we have been subjected to for our entire lives. This episode we learn what the real issue is with sugar and it's not what you have been lead to believe. We also discuss the problem with Medical doctors and the fact that they simply are not trained to be the source of all health matters. There are other superior trained doctors for many common health matters. This is the second episode in our series to break our lifelong brainwashing by the medical mafia.

Solutions to keep from getting sick and to reverse mRNA damage - Dr. Joe Nieusma: https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/

See specials and promotions at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack protects you from getting sick (an Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine alternative): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0

Email [email protected] - Tell them "Sarah Sent You" and get the lowest prices in the country on silver/gold and great service guaranteed.

See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & chat with a special group of people)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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healthfree speechobesitynutritiondrugsfdafoodcdcmineralswatercensordr gliddenvitaminssarah westallmedical doctorsbusiness game changers radiofake health facadesugar psyop
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