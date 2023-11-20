Create New Account
Earth's Pole Flip Preparations
Beth Chesed Sabbath Fellowship
The recent increase in low level aurora borealis has been a sign that our sun is preparing for a pole shift. The peak of solar storms should occur in 2024 or 2025 during solar cycle 25. What should we expect?

Some scientists believe the earth has gone through pole shifts every 6,000 years. We're at 6,000 years since the last earth pole shift. The signs of the earth's pole shift are apparent if you know what to interpret. Let's analyze the signs together.

What other signs in the cosmos should we watch for in the next few years?

What about Israel's signs?

What about the world's signs?

