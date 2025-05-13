White House Stenographer: “Biden Blackmailed Obama” & Other Raw Blatant Corruption w/ Mike McCormick





Follow and support my work on Locals at https://locals.com/sarahwestall/feed or on Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Learn how you can protect your assets with Gold and Silver at https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

MasterPeace: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

*

Nano Soma: Try the Amazing Nano Soma line of products and receive a 10% discount at https://iwantmyhealthback.com/sarah

*

Former White House stenographer Mike McCormick joins the program to pull back the curtain on what really happens behind the scenes at the highest levels of government. With years of firsthand access to administrations under Bush, Obama, Biden and Trump, McCormick shares how the media routinely covers up corruption and protects deep state narratives, rather than holding power accountable.

He reveals how recent findings from the DOGE disclosures weren’t surprising—they simply confirmed what he had already witnessed up close. From insider manipulation to political deals struck in the shadows, McCormick offers powerful testimony, including his claim that Joe Biden blackmailed Barack Obama, which ultimately secured Biden the vice presidency.

This is a raw, revealing conversation about the true nature of power, propaganda, and the rot within America's political institutions. Follow Mike McCormick’s continued reporting and insights on his Substack: https://mccormick.substack.com

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further



