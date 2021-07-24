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60 Minutes Australia: Scientist: CLONES are already here... [23.07.2021]
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518 views • July 24, 2021
Original title: Scientist fear the 'immoral' dangers of human cloning.
At a laboratory in Scotland, a sheep named Dolly has turned science fiction into science fact.
The sheep is cloned, an exact replica of its mother.
Born without any input whatsoever from a male.
And, as Liz Hayes reports, the next step is the big one, a cloned human.
As she found, there are doctors who are willing, able and ready to take that step and turn a tiny cell into an exact,
living replica of the person from whom the cell was taken.
This scariest of scenarios has, of course, brought howls of outrage.
As one ethicist puts it: 'What happens to identity?
What happens to personality?
What happens to teenage rebellion when you're rebelling against yourself?
Children won't just take after a parent.
They will be that parent'.
17,027 views Jul 23, 2021
60 Minutes Australia
3.35M subscribers
https://youtu.be/btW3NFoy9jQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=btW3NFoy9jQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0L1suV8pVgO4pCAIBNGx5w
At a laboratory in Scotland, a sheep named Dolly has turned science fiction into science fact.
The sheep is cloned, an exact replica of its mother.
Born without any input whatsoever from a male.
And, as Liz Hayes reports, the next step is the big one, a cloned human.
As she found, there are doctors who are willing, able and ready to take that step and turn a tiny cell into an exact,
living replica of the person from whom the cell was taken.
This scariest of scenarios has, of course, brought howls of outrage.
As one ethicist puts it: 'What happens to identity?
What happens to personality?
What happens to teenage rebellion when you're rebelling against yourself?
Children won't just take after a parent.
They will be that parent'.
17,027 views Jul 23, 2021
60 Minutes Australia
3.35M subscribers
https://youtu.be/btW3NFoy9jQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=btW3NFoy9jQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0L1suV8pVgO4pCAIBNGx5w
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