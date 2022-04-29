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Government Grows Into Official Propaganda Agency As Obama & Trump Pimp The Shot
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64 views • April 29, 2022
As DHS puts forth its official illegal propaganda department to combat free speech and freedom of the press by setting itself up as the end all be all for "disinformation," the usurper Barack Hussein Obama Soetoro Sobarkah and former President Donald Trump are out and about pimping their masters' drugs, which are injuring and killing people by the millions worldwide. The only thing to stop any of this is the true law enforcement agency under our Constitution, the militia (Article I, Section 8, Clause 15).
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