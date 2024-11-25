Charges Dropped! Trump Freed, Democrat & DOJ Vexed

November 25, 2024 - The four felonies and two election fraud cases against Donald Trump have been dropped. Special Counsel Jack Smith released a statement saying the Department of Justice is seeking permission from Judge Tanya Chutkan to dismiss all charges. Chutkan later approved the request. This case defined the witch hunt against Donald Trump alleging election interference from 2020 until now—a huge victory for the rule of law.





