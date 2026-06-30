How Pests Get Into Homes in Barrie

Pests can enter homes through small cracks, gaps, vents, doors, windows, garages, rooflines, and utility openings. In Barrie, seasonal weather changes can also push rodents, ants, spiders, wasps, cockroaches, and other pests closer to homes as they look for food, warmth, water, and shelter.

In this video, Simcoe Pest X explains common pest entry points and simple pest control tips Barrie homeowners can use to reduce the risk of infestations.

For professional pest control in Barrie, contact Simcoe Pest X today.