Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 02/14/2023
11 views
channel image
Removing the Liberal Blindfold
Published Yesterday |

The left, the WOKE cmob, and the LGBTQ+ABCDEFG1234 crowds have declared war on us through our children, making them the pawns for the world they want created, no matter what it does to our kids. Folks, they don't care about our children for anything but what they want to make them. Godless and unhappy.

Keywords
justiceand the american wayturht

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket