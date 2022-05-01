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Open the Blinds! WHO Treaty and Amendments! Treason! Danger! Reiners segments available. Dissolve the WHO!
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265 views • May 01, 2022
Reiner Fullmick and Leslie Manookian - Session 102 - Un(der)cover
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fbw1vASEnxbo/
Federal judge’s: Opininon Health Freedom defense fund vs. Biden. https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/21636492/mask-mandate-order.pdf
Reiner Fullmick and Mark Crispin Miller - Session 102 - Un(der)cover
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jrTG3V6LHBNl/
Reiner Fullmick and James Roguski - Session 102 - Un(der)cover
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kWn1h2EzkG86/
James Roguski: Discusses: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/the-whos-upcoming-power-grab-with-james-roguski/
James: Substack blog. Smell the burning of the constitution: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/wake-up-and-smell-the-burning-of?s=r
Documents
WHO Agenda April 2022 : https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_1-en.pdf
WHO amendment: https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_18-en.pdf
CDC Regs update 1/19/2017 https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2017-01-19/pdf/2017-00615.pdf
Repost:
Del Bigtree: https://rumble.com/v12sner-episode-265-food-wars.html
Facts matter: Roman at epoch Times. Hunter’s Data goes to Switzerland! Swiss tech company explains privacy laws. https://youtu.be/KtwX6YGhYPw
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fbw1vASEnxbo/
Federal judge’s: Opininon Health Freedom defense fund vs. Biden. https://s3.documentcloud.org/documents/21636492/mask-mandate-order.pdf
Reiner Fullmick and Mark Crispin Miller - Session 102 - Un(der)cover
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jrTG3V6LHBNl/
Reiner Fullmick and James Roguski - Session 102 - Un(der)cover
https://www.bitchute.com/video/kWn1h2EzkG86/
James Roguski: Discusses: https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/multimedia/the-whos-upcoming-power-grab-with-james-roguski/
James: Substack blog. Smell the burning of the constitution: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/wake-up-and-smell-the-burning-of?s=r
Documents
WHO Agenda April 2022 : https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_1-en.pdf
WHO amendment: https://apps.who.int/gb/ebwha/pdf_files/WHA75/A75_18-en.pdf
CDC Regs update 1/19/2017 https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2017-01-19/pdf/2017-00615.pdf
Repost:
Del Bigtree: https://rumble.com/v12sner-episode-265-food-wars.html
Facts matter: Roman at epoch Times. Hunter’s Data goes to Switzerland! Swiss tech company explains privacy laws. https://youtu.be/KtwX6YGhYPw
You can support the channel via The PayPal link: http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
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