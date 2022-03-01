China Shared Potential US Response to Russian Invasion of Ukraine With Russia

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02/27/2022 Former Pentagon Chief of Staff Kash, Patel responses as reports surface that Biden shared key details about the US potential response to Russian aggression: It is a colossal failure of leadership. He took classified intelligence and handed it over to our world’s biggest enemy, China, and then of course, China is going to turn around and give it to Russia. We, as the United States are actually sharing classified information that jeopardizes Ukrainian national security interests, European national security interests,s and Americans’ lives.