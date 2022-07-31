© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"They're feeding you garbage": Chris Salcedo exposes the Climate Con
Newsmax's Chris Salcedo exposes the 'cult' and 'con' of climate change alarmists propelled by prominent liberal and Democrat politicians, and is joined by Rep. Andy Biggs and Marc Morano to discuss. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 4PM ET on Newsmax
Source
https://rumble.com/v1duuzl-theyre-feeding-you-garbage-chris-salcedo-exposes-the-climate-scam.html