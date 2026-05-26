SDA Prophecy Fulfills! Trump Orders Airstrikes On Iran Missile Sites & IRGC Boats. Bible Prophecy

Seventh day Adventist brother prophesies correctly concerning the Iran war. This is now 2 Sabbaths in a row where prophecies have come to pass By SDA David House. Ellen White Says, "The Lord says, "Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord" (Malachi 4:5). Somebody is to come in the spirit and power of Elijah, and when he appears, men may say, "You are too earnest, you do not interpret the Scriptures in the proper way. Let me tell you how to teach your message." 1SM 412"





ESCALATION: Iran threatens retaliation after US SINKS Iranian ships. ‘Mornings With Maria’ panel reacts to Iran’s retaliation threat after U.S. forces sank two Iranian ships in the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating cease fire tensions.





Seventh Day Adventist NAD Invite Hakeem Jeffries As Keynote Speaker At SDA Religious Liberty Dinner https://youtube.com/live/uKIEot1kw5w





Trump Xi Meet In China B4 National Sabbath. Communism & The Common Good. CCP Founder & RCC Pope https://youtube.com/live/OLZeSCoKsN0





2026 In Prophecy https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3ihAGrA-VRIRYzNvwdNMQC&si=rZW4WOo1CAY3jtNn





Prophecies That Have Fulfilled since 2020 https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm0aLb_CuRqbkRVDj8Y8hDze&si=2YFsLfCJxY9y54tM





US launches 'self-defense strikes' on Iran as Israel orders Hezbollah attacks. The U.S. military carried out strikes on missile sites and IRGC boats in southern Iran as Netanyahu intensified attacks on Hezbollah amid escalating violence in Lebanon.





1 Samuel 3:19-20





19 And Samuel grew, and the Lord was with him, and did let none of his words fall to the ground.





20 And all Israel from Dan even to Beersheba knew that Samuel was established to be a prophet of the Lord.





#Iran

#Prophecy

#SDA

#Trump

#Airstrikes

#Israel





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