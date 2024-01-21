Millions Dead: Dr. McCullough on the American Moutsos Show | Peter McCullough, MD - Dr. McCullough with Eric Moutsos, a former cop, small business owner, speaker, author, husband, father, and CEO of Freedomblends.com; duo hit home with many public figures and celebrities are mentioned with COVID-19 vaccine injuries or worse.
Please share this well cited update on the COVID-19 vaccine debacle. So many implications for the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike.
https://rumble.com/v488yeu-millions-dead-dr.-mccullough-on-the-american-moutsos-show.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.