You Will NOT Be Told About How Slavery Still Exists!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Downloadable PDF version at bottom of this page: https://nita.one/sheets
From the origin of slavery to it's continuance. Just the facts and the questions for you!
-
All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
BE A WRITER (CONTRIBUTOR, I Will Make Videos For You And Promote You; Free Independent Education Newspaper): https://nita.one/newspaper
BE A SPEAKER ON FREEDOM (SUMMIT): https://youtu.be/8nYh4tPy9aw & https://nita.one/summitguidelines
LEARN + ACT & Change The World (MOVEMENT): https://www.nita.one
MY FIRST BOOK (To Teach, Learn & Share): https://www.nita.one/truth
MY SECOND BOOK (To Reflect): https://www.nita.one/wisdom
NEW CHAT SERVER (GET INVOLVED): https://www.nita.one/chat
LIVESTREAMS: https://www.twitch.tv/kookoonuttv
Second Channel (Livestream Vods):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCao9i3LyUE_v44eT-NczF_g/
-
#slavery #slave #slavetrade #justice #voluntaryism #abolitionism #abolitionist #abolition #theliberator #liberator #lysanderspooner #libertarian #liberty